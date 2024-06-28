Fruit paradiso

The Concertmaster Port Cask Finish with notes of vanilla, coconut and honey will be accompanied by two 50ml bottles of Kavalan’s flagship expressions: Kavalan Classic and Distillery Select No. 1.

Brand Ambassador Britney Chen said this trio is the gold standard of being universally adored and easily recognizable.

“Regardless of one’s familiarity with Kavalan Whisky, this set undeniably stands out as a triumph. Drawing from experience hosting masterclasses and participating in exhibitions globally, I highly endorse this as the quintessential choice for those in search of a cherished and approachable offering in the market.”

The gift set, featuring packaging inspired by the vibrant green hues of the mountains surrounding the distillery, will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Japan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Mexico.

Kavalan’s water source, Snow Mountain, is represented on the box and bottle and the inner lining features colorful fern, as a nod to Taiwan’s fertile, subtropical landscape.