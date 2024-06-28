Calling all coffee lovers to SM’s Coffee Fest

Take café hopping to a whole new level with SM’s Coffee Fest. From the coolest performances to the best hangout spots, SM is brewing something special this 1 to 14 July just for you!
Sip and shop at the Coffee Market
Kick off your adventure at the Coffee Market, where local coffee brands, Micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and farms showcase their finest brews and pastries. This is your chance to support local businesses while discovering new favorite drinks!
Perk up with Coffee Deals
Whether you’re in the mood for Buy 1 Take 1 offers, exclusive discounts, or group bundles, there’s a deal brewing for everyone. Participating tenants have crafted special offers that make it easier than ever to enjoy more of what you love.
Chill at the coffee hangout spots
Gather your squad or enjoy a solo retreat in SM’s coffee hangout spots. These areas are pet-friendly lounges equipped with comfy seating, water bowls, and leash hooks, making it an ideal place for coffee dates with your furry friends.
Brew beats at the Coffee + Music weekends
What’s better than coffee and live music? Over two weekends, mall goers can enjoy a symphony of sounds with live performances from local musicians and bands. Let the melodies elevate your coffee experience, creating the perfect backdrop for the best time.
Stir your creativity at the Coffee + Art sesh
Find your inner artist at the Coffee + Art sessions with activities like coffee art and drip art. Whether you’re a seasoned creative or just looking to try something new, these activities promise a fun and engaging experience.
From incredible deals and dynamic markets to cozy hangout spots and creative workshops, there’s something for everyone at SM! Tara kape tayo, let’s coffee at SM!