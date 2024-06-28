Food & Drink

Calling all coffee lovers to SM’s Coffee Fest

Tara, kape at SM from 1 to 14 July
Calling all coffee lovers to SM’s Coffee Fest

Take café hopping to a whole new level with SM’s Coffee Fest. From the coolest performances to the best hangout spots, SM is brewing something special this 1 to 14 July just for you!

This 1 to 14 July, SM Supermalls is taking café hopping to the next level with Coffee Fest!
Sip and shop at the Coffee Market

Taste an array of flavors at Coffee Market, where coffee shops showcase their best brews and pastries.
Kick off your adventure at the Coffee Market, where local coffee brands, Micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and farms showcase their finest brews and pastries. This is your chance to support local businesses while discovering new favorite drinks!

Discover your next favorite caffeine fix at SM’s Coffee Market, where local offerings shine alongside international brands.
Perk up with Coffee Deals

Search for the Coffee Deals emblem in different hotspots around your favorite SM mall for unbeatable promos!
Whether you’re in the mood for Buy 1 Take 1 offers, exclusive discounts, or group bundles, there’s a deal brewing for everyone. Participating tenants have crafted special offers that make it easier than ever to enjoy more of what you love.

With any SM Store purchase, holders of the SM Advantage Card (SMAC), BDO Rewards Card, MOM Card, and Love Your Body Card receive a free upsize on drinks at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf branches located inside select SM Stores until 30 September!
Chill at the coffee hangout spots

Find the ultimate hangout spot for you and all your friends -- furry ones included!
Gather your squad or enjoy a solo retreat in SM’s coffee hangout spots. These areas are pet-friendly lounges equipped with comfy seating, water bowls, and leash hooks, making it an ideal place for coffee dates with your furry friends.

Brew beats at the Coffee + Music weekends

Discover your next favorite local musician while sipping on only the best coffee this 5-7 and 12-14 July at SM.
What’s better than coffee and live music? Over two weekends, mall goers can enjoy a symphony of sounds with live performances from local musicians and bands. Let the melodies elevate your coffee experience, creating the perfect backdrop for the best time.

Stir your creativity at the Coffee + Art sesh

From painting to pottery, SM’s Coffee + Art sessions can help the whole family discover the next best bonding activity.
Find your inner artist at the Coffee + Art sessions with activities like coffee art and drip art. Whether you’re a seasoned creative or just looking to try something new, these activities promise a fun and engaging experience.

From incredible deals and dynamic markets to cozy hangout spots and creative workshops, there’s something for everyone at SM! Tara kape tayo, let’s coffee at SM!

