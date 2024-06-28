Bong Go's aid efforts in Northern Samar extend to Lapinig town, assisting thousands of indigents

Following a successful relief activity in Mapanas, Northern Samar, on 25 June, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit team continued their efforts, extending aid to Lapinig town. This series of initiatives underlines his ongoing commitment to helping the impoverished, especially those in remote communities.

“Ang ating dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko ay mas lumalalim sa mga panahong tulad nito. Sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan, tiyak ang ating pag-ahon,” said Go in a video message.

“Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa po lahat ng gobyerno para po malampasan natin itong mga krisis na ito,” he added.

The event at the municipal gym of Lapinig on Thursday, 27 June, saw 1,000 residents assisted by the Malasakit Team, receiving shirts, shoes, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients were also given mobile phones.

Meanwhile, through the initiative of Mayor Babie Menzon in Lapinig, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

As he continues to prioritize the well-being of the Filipinos, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit the nearby Malasakit Centers located at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital, Eastern Visayas Medical Center in Tacloban City, Leyte Provincial Hospital in Palo, Schistosomiasis Hospital in Palo, and the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, among others.

Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients, with access to medical assistance programs.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos, stated, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah."