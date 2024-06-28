Basilan marks peace milestone

TABUAN LASA, Basilan Province — The island town of Tabuan Lasa celebrated a major achievement last Thursday after being declared free of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) influence.

Municipal Mayor Moner S. Manisan stressed that they are celebrating not just the end of a threat but the beginning of a new chapter for Tabuan Lasa.

The mayor said that the journey to peace was challenging, but the town’s resolve never wavered as he pledged continued collaboration with stakeholders to ensure lasting security and prosperity for the community.

A highlight of the event was the surrender of 14 loose firearms, including high-powered rifles and pistols.

Meantime, 101st Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Alvin V. Luzon commended the community for its unwavering commitment to peace and security, adding that the voluntary surrender of firearms exemplified this dedication.

Luzon stressed the importance of collective effort.

“The declaration of Tabuan Lasa as ASG-Free is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together,” said Luzon, adding that the bravery and cooperation of residents, combined with the commitment of security forces, made this achievement possible, Luzon added.

“We have stood united in our commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring a secure future for Tabuan Lasa,” the provincial military chief said.

On the other hand, Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman said the declaration is part of a broader provincial initiative to address the root causes of conflict, which includes efforts to eradicate clan feuds and promote responsible firearms ownership through the Small Arms and Light Weapons program.