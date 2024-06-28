27 Filipino seafarers set return

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has confirmed that all 27 Filipino seafarers on the MV Transworld Navigator are safe and can return home.

The OWWA is working with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on the repatriation of the seamen.

No date has been set for their return but the agency has been in touch with their families to provide updates and support.

On Tuesday, the DMW suspended the deployment of seafarers on ships owned by companies whose vessels had been attacked by Houthi rebels.

The Transworld Navigator was the fourth ship crewed by Filipinos to be attacked by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

As an additional precaution, the DMW requires shipowners whose vessels will traverse high-risk areas to submit a risk and threat assessment and to deploy maritime security to ensure the safety Filipino seafarers. The DMW is also reviewing its policies on the deployment of seafarers in the region.