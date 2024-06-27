Reforestation for the birds and turtles of Aboitiz Cleanergy Park

Sea turtles and mangroves

Hatched. A total of 9,507 sea turtle hatchlings have been hatched and released from the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park since 2014, according to Davao Light. Photo is courtesy of the distribution utility.

Sea turtles can lay over 150 eggs at a time. Beaches with mangroves are among the suitable sea turtle nesting sites since the mangroves’ roots and dense vegetation offer safety and protection from predators and the sea waves.

In some cases around the world, mangroves provide temporary shelter, hiding spots, and ample food for the sea turtles. Mangrove ecosystems foster a rich biodiversity of marine organisms, like small fish and crustaceans, making it an ideal breeding and feeding area.

At Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, park personnel patrol its beach to monitor sea turtle nesting activities. A team from Davao Light, an Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) distribution utility, along with the Aboitiz Foundation and volunteers, help protect the area through educational campaigns, coastal clean-ups, and mangrove planting. Further, when the turtle eggs are seen to be vulnerable to being caught by the sea waves, they are transferred to the park’s turtle hatchery.

The park held its most recent sea turtle hatchling release last April, involving 90 hatchlings from a nest found in February. In total, 9,507 hatchlings have been released from the area since 2014. These turtles are immediately greeted by a rich coral reef surrounded by a 37-hectare Marine Protected Area.

While only a few will survive into adulthood, conservation efforts and proper waste management remain important to ensure that these endangered creatures can thrive in the oceans. Sea turtles help maintain the health of seagrass beds and coral reefs. Hawksbill sea turtles, in particular, live on coral reefs and, in their own way, give back to the environment by eating overgrown sponges that suffocate slow-growing corals, resulting in a healthy reef. They also help prevent the overpopulation of jellyfishes in the ocean.

To date, over 21,448 mangroves have been planted at the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park’s mangrove reforestation site and coastal forest. However, several natural and man-made factors have rendered its survival rate at only 30%, which emphasizes the need for continuous collaborative efforts to plant more mangroves and increase awareness of its importance to sea turtles and the rest of the natural world.