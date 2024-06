LATEST

PITCH NIGHT AT FLUSS RESIDENCE

LOOK: Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss hosts a pitch night of Manila Angel Investors Network Inc. (MAIN) with the theme "Building Bridges of Innovation and Technology" at his residence on Thursday evening, 27 June. A total of six start-ups presented—Clinten, Cyber2.0, RiLBiTE, Facetrom, Nutek, and TripleP. | via VA Angeles