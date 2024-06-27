MR. DIY unveils 2024 campaign

Home improvement retailer, MR.DIY Philippines has recently unveiled its new campaign for this year, “For BIG and small FAMILYhan needs, MERON DIYan!”, encapsulating the brand’s mission to cater to all family needs, both big and small, reinforcing MR.DIY as the go-to destination for home improvement.

“This year’s campaign reaffirms MR.DIY’s dedication to being your trusted partner for all home improvement needs,” said MR.DIY Philippines’ CEO, Roselle Andaya during the campaign’s launch at One Ayala Mall in Makati City on Wednesday.

The launch was graced by YouTube sensation “Team Kramer,” namely Chesca Garcia Kramer, Doug Kramer, and their children Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin.

Andaya said the event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, emphasizing its core value propositions: “Always Low Prices,” extensive product assortment, and convenient shopping across numerous store locations.

A significant moment in the event was the ceremonial “BIG and small” contract signing with MR.DIY’s Brand Ambassador, Team Kramer.

"We are renewing our contract with MR.DIY because our collaboration has been fulfilling and successful. MR.DIY’s commitment to quality and affordability aligns with our family values. We’ve seen how their products have enhanced our home and everyday life. The positive feedback from our followers has been overwhelming and we’re excited to continue this journey with our MR.DIY family, " said Doug Kramer.

Moreover, Andaya stated that the “For BIG and small FAMILYhan needs, MERON DIYan!” campaign represents MR.DIY’s mission to serve the diverse needs of Filipino families, offering products that cater to both major home improvements and everyday essentials.

The term "FAMILYhan" blends the words "Family" and “Pamilihan” (marketplace), positioning MR.DIY as the go-to-market for Filipino families' big and small needs.

The campaign is designed to emphasize the brand’s dedication to affordability, quality, and variety, ensuring that every family, regardless of size, can find what they need at MR.DIY.

Also, the campaign ties seamlessly with the renewed brand story, showcasing MR.DIY as a reliable partner for all home-related needs.

"Our relationship with MR.DIY has grown stronger and more collaborative. We’ve deepened our understanding of their commitment to quality and affordability and created content that resonates with our audience. This partnership feels like a true alignment of values and goals," Mr. Kramer added.