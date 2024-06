The Land Transportation Office (LTO signed an agreement with the local government unit of Baguio City yesterday for the interconnectivity of its system with the traffic enforcement department.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the Memorandum of Agreement will link the agency’s data to the Baguio City LGU, which in turn, will pave the way for a hassle-free enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.