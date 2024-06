Gilas Pilipinas lost to Turkey, 84-73, in its tune up game at the Besiktas Akatlar Sports Complex in Istanbul early Friday (Manila time).

This is one of the two tune up games the Philippines will play before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia from 2 to 7 July.

Tarik Biberovic had a game-high 23 points for Turkey.

Justin Brownlee scored 21 points in a losing effort.

The Philippines will face Poland on 30 June.