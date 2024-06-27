Filinvest wins NBI office lease contract

Filinvest Cyberparks Inc. (FCI), the office business arm of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), won the bid for the lease of office space for the Main Office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on 19 March 2024.

In a move to enhance its workspaces and operations, NBI will be leasing FCI’s prime office spaces at Filinvest Cyberzone Bay City (FCBC) in Pasay City. The NBI will occupy a total of nine floors with a total gross leasable area of 23,595 square meters, within two buildings of the office complex.

After a rigorous bidding process, FCI’s proposal emerged as the most compelling, having the lowest calculated quotation among 11 submissions from 10 participants.

After inspection and evaluation, the offered leased spaces were then post-qualified and resolved to be compliant with NBI’s requirements contained in the bidding documents.

On June 24, 2024, NBI formally issued the Notice to Proceed and conducted another site inspection headed by NBI’s newly appointed Director, Ret. Judge Jaime Santiago.

The NBI will occupy new offices from the 3rd to the 9th floor of Building C and the 8th and 9th floors of Building D. FCBC is also providing 464 parking slots to ensure seamless accessibility for NBI personnel and visitors, alike.

“Following our recent lease agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), we are now privileged to partner with the NBI,” said FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias. “We are deeply honored by NBI’s decision to choose Filinvest as their office provider and we are committed to supporting government in enhancing public services for the Filipino people.”

"The transfer will boost the bureau's investigation, intelligence, and forensic capabilities and will ensure flawless service to the public," adds NBI Director, Ret. Judge Jaime Santiago.

FCBC is a four-building mixed-use development strategically located along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City, making it highly connected from major thoroughfares such as the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), Roxas Boulevard, and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard to various points of the metro. FCBC features amenities such as high-density telecommunications provision with four telco rooms, N+1 emergency back-up power (2+1 generators 2,5500kVa), redundant provisions for power cabling, and fire safety density provision. These features helped FCBC earn a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification for core and shell construction.

In forging yet another partnership with a key government agency like the NBI, FLI continues to solidify its role as a dependable ally towards nation-building. With each agreement, FLI remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the Filipino people in line with the company’s core purpose of building the Filipino dream.