Eala misses Wimby main draw

Alex Eala missed out again on a possible main draw call up after a 6-7, 5-7 loss to Lulu Sun of New Zealand in the third qualifying round of the Wimbledon Championships in London late Thursday (Manila time).

The match lasted for one hour and 40 minutes before Sun took the win and took a slot in the main draw of the third Grand Slam of the year.

It was deja vu for Eala as she lost in the same round last May in the French Open where she absorbed a 6-4, 6-7. 4-6 loss to Juia Riera of Argentina.

The Rafael Nadal Academy defeated Jessika Ponchet of France, 7-6, 6-4, in the first qualifying round before surviving Tamara Zidanšek of Slovenia, 1-6, 7-6, 6-3, in the second qualifying round.