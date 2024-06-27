De Minaur set for Olympic debut

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — World No. 9 Alex de Minaur will make his Olympic debut in Paris next month, three years after missing out at the Tokyo Games because of Covid.

De Minaur was selected Wednesday to spearhead a four-pronged Australian medal assault in the men’s singles alongside Alexei Popyrin, Chris O’Connell and Rinky Hijikata — who will all be taking part in their first Olympics.

“Obviously, last time round I got a little bit unlucky to not be able to play in Tokyo,” De Minaur said.

“But I’ve had my eyes set on Paris and I am super excited to now be officially part of this team.”

“I am really looking forward to just immersing myself in what it means to be an Olympian.”

Ajla Tomljanovic will be the only Australian in the women’s singles draw.

“It feels amazing to be selected to my second Olympic team,” said the world No. 135.

Roland Garros will host the tennis in Paris, marking only the second time in Olympic history that the tournament will be played on clay, after Barcelona in 1992.

Top-ranked doubles player Matt Ebden will partner Tokyo mixed-doubles bronze medalist John Peers in the men’s doubles, in which De Minaur will also compete as he teams up with Popyrin.

World No. 9 doubles player Ellen Perez will partner Daria Saville in the women’s doubles for Australia.

The mixed-doubles partnerships will be announced before the selection deadline on 24 July.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is on 26 July with the tennis tournament beginning the next day.