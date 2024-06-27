Converge wins AI challenge award

Leading fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has emerged victorious in a global challenge calling for ground-breaking technology solutions, that is, conceptualizing a project that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive profitability by as much as 30 percent higher while increasing overall customer satisfaction.

“With this, Converge proves its mettle as a technology company. This Catalyst program of TM Forum perfectly showcases the innovative approach of the company (with its partners) in resolving issues rooted in its customer journey, ultimately improving the crucial customer-facing processes. This is not just a tabletop exercise for us, this is a framework we want to implement to enhance customer experience using AI,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Converge, with Telecom Argentina, Vodafone GmbH and the Vodafone Group, won TM Forum’s Moonshot Catalyst Award for its AI Challenge, with the project: “AI-driven EBITDA Mastery: Revolutionizing Customer Journeys.”

AI-based architecture solution

The AI-based architecture solution they came up with was created using technology from Aria, AWS, Calvi, Nespon Solutions and Salesforce.

The project consists of an “AI architecture,” or solution leveraged on generative AI to make it faster and more data-driven. The solution was applied to two use cases: a billing inquiry of a customer and a technician encountering an issue while installing a line.

Through the solution, the company was able to create highly-personalized interaction with customers through AI, using data analysis of billing and account data while also allowing for upselling.

In another case, a field technician, through the AI solution, can access recommendations on how to solve a customer’s problem based on his history of previous diagnoses, thus speeding up issue resolution.

A component of automated troubleshooting is also applied.

Faster resolution time

Among the benefits of the solution is faster resolution time of customer troubles and inquiries which is seen to improve productivity and revenue.

Through the business case analysis, the solution can bring up earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 31-57 percent, mostly by reducing operational expenses.

The solution leverages TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture to facilitate seamless access by the AI models to process data that is dynamic in nature.

The win was announced at the recently held ‘DTW’24 — Ignite & Innovate Asia 2024’ in Copenhagen.

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, and the Catalyst program brings together leading industry players to co-create solutions driving industry change through Open APIs, ODA, AI and automation.