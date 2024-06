(June 27 2024)………On Thursday, June 27, 2024, NBI Director Jaime Santiago presented an 11-year-old child's mother and aunt, who had been arrested for selling explicit videos of the child online. According to the NBI, the victim's abuse by her mother and aunt began when she was five years old, allegedly due to poverty. The NBI Director Santiago clarified that the two suspects will not be eligible for bail because of the serious nature of their online abuse of the minor girl.………Photo/Analy Labor