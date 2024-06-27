BBM downplays ‘Duter3’ candidacies

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. downplayed the supposed candidacies of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, for senator in the 2025 election.

In a media interview at the National Employment Summit at the Manila Hotel on Thursday, Marcos said nothing was final until the Dutertes formally filed their certificates of candidacy in October.

Earlier this week, Vice President Sara Duterte said her father and brothers would all be running for Senate seats next year.

“It’s a free country. They’re allowed to do what they want. I really have no reaction to it. Besides, it’s still early. We really won’t know any of these things,” Marcos said.

“The real situation will only become clear in October, during the filing. Then we will really see if they will run, who will really run. Who they will join with. What are the parties involved. Which parties are in alliance with which. That’s all we will see in October,” Marcos said.

President Marcos and Vice President Duterte made history two years ago after running together and winning the 2022 national elections.

Marcos won with 31.6 million votes while Duterte got over 32 million. Much of the credit for their overwhelming triumph went to their coalition, the UniTeam.

Cracks in Team

Following the elections, there were visible signs of discord between the Dutertes and Marcoses. The Vice President resigned from her post as Lakas-CMD chairperson; the House refused to grant her request for confidential funds; and she openly opposed both amendments to the Constitution and the resumption of peace negotiations with the communists.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos acknowledged in April that she was not on good terms with the Vice President after the latter’s father, former President Duterte, accused his successor of using illegal drugs.

In a media interview in Davao during the Independence Day rites last 12 June, the VP said the UniTeam was good only for the 2022 polls.

Duterte established the Hugpong ng Pagbabago, a regional party of the UniTeam alliance, during the 2022 national elections. However, she ran for vice president under the Lakas-CMD, which was also part of that large alliance.