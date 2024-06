Visitors of the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, Davao can tour the site’s mangrove reforestation site and coastal forest, which is home to 108 different bird species like the near-threatened gould’s frogmouth.

Since 2014, 9,507 sea turtle hatchlings have also been hatched and released on its beach. They are immediately greeted by a rich coral reef surrounded by a 37-hectare Marine Protected Area.