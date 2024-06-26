UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Power-hitting Perez returns, reinforces HD Spikers

Cignal waged a recruiting coup when it signed Venezuelan Maria Jose Perez for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference next month.

The HD Spikers made the announcement on Wednesday, knowing that the 6-foot-2 Perez has what it takes to lead them to their first title in the country’s top professional women’s volleyball league.

The 36-year-old Perez is tipped to hit the ground running.

A prolific scorer and a dependable defensive player who competed in the Beijing Olympics, Perez made a lot of heads turn when she saw action for the F2 Logistics in the defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Together with American Kennedy Bryan, Perez led the Cargo Movers to the title in the PSL Grand Prix in 2017 in which they beat powerhouse Petron in a memorable finals showdown.

Perez emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) over other powerful reinforcements in Hillary Hurley and Lindsay Stalzer of the Blaze Boosters.

She returned to the Cargo Movers the following year both lost the title to Petron, which paraded Stalzer and Hurley, who was eventually replaced by Khat Bell.

Interestingly, Bell will see action for Chery Tiggo, reigniting the rivalry that once shook Philippine volleyball to its very foundation.

At Cignal, Perez will be reunited with former libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig, who was with her during their memorable title runs with the Cargo Movers.

The HD Spikers hope that Perez’s championship pedigree will carry the Shaq delos Santos-mentored squad into the Promised Land after falling short in the 2022 Reinforced Conference finals against Petro Gazz with American Tai Bierria as import.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho also on Wednesday introduced Greek outside spiker Zoi Faki as its foreign guest player.

After landing veteran opposite hitter and middle blocker Dindin Santiago-Manabat, the Flying Titans recruited the 25-year-old former US NCAA player for an additional weapon at the wing spot.

The 6-foot-1 University of Pittsburgh and San Diego University alum will reinforce Choco Mucho’s offense as well as net defense with 2023 All-Filipino Conference MVP Sisi Rondina and middle Cherry Nunag still doubtful to suit up in the mid-season tournament due to their commitment with Alas Pilipinas.

Alas Pilipinas is set to compete next week in the FIVB Challenger Cup and in the Southeast Asian V-League in August.

The Flying Titans, who are coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in the AFC, seek redemption after a disappointing campaign in the tournament two years ago.

Choco Mucho backed by Uzbek import Odina Aliyeva finished seventh with a 3-5 win-loss record in the last Reinforced Conference that saw former mentor Oliver Almadro step down in the middle of the tournament.

Perez and Faki are the latest imports to be named in the 12-club field after American Erica Staunton of Creamline, Russian veteran Elena Samoilenko of PLDT and Russian first-timer Marina Tushova of Capital1.