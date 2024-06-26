Tictac names biggest threats in MSC 2024

Team Liquid ECHO head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes is keeping tabs on three opposing teams as they prepare for the highly-anticipated Mid Season Cup 2024 which is set to run from 28 June to 14 July in Riyadh, Saudia Arabi.

Tictac, a two-time MPL PH champion and M4 world champion, cited that he is keeping an eye on two Mobile Legends powerhouses and a dark horse in the upcoming tournament where a $3,000,000 prize pool awaits.

"I think AP Bren, SRG (Selangor Red Giants), and ONIC are the threats," Tictac said during the MSC 2024 virtual press conference.

Falcons AP Bren is no stranger to Mobile Legends observer. The only team in history to win a world championship twice, Falcons AP Bren remains one of the favorites in MSC 2024 despite losing via sweep to Team Liquid ECHO in the MPL PH Season 13 final.

Fnatic ONIC, meanwhile, is internationally known as an Indonesian powerhouse having won MPL ID five times and is the defending MSC champion. With Filipino imports Kairi and coach Yeb on its roster, Fnatic ONIC is on a tear looking better than ever.

Selangor Red Giants, while under the radar for the most part, won MPL Malaysia Season 13 with the help of three Filipino imports Kramm, Innocent, and veteran coach Arcadia. Just like that, they are a force to reckon with according to Tictac.

"I think the presence of coach Arcadia made a huge impact on the team and also our two imports. They changed the team's dynamics. They have not lost in a while," Tictac quipped.