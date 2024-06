Photos

Sen. Lapid denies owning POGO hub property

LOOK: Senator Lito Lapid denies allegations from an unnamed blogger that he owns the land where the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga is located. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has ordered the deportation of 156 foreign nationals who worked at the hub. | via John Louie Abrina