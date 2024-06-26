Marinduque girl chases pro volleyball dream

Setter Jamie Solina hopes her trip from Marinduque to Manila will bear fruit in her chase to fulfill her dream of playing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

It has been a long journey for Solina, hopping from different cities to pursue her love for volleyball.

So, when the PVL announced that it would hold a historic first-ever Rookie Draft, the 23-year-old playmaker did not hesitate to try her luck as one of the 47 aspirants dreaming of making it to the pros.

It was a leap of faith for the Marinduque State University product to compete against established names from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I’m really happy to be here because when I submitted the application requirements, I told myself: No expectations. We all know that other players from the UAAP and NCAA also applied for the draft. So, when I saw that I got in, it was an answered prayer for me. I really prayed hard for this,” Solina said Tuesday during the first day of the Draft Combine held at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong.

The first day of the two-day Draft Combine saw the aspirants as well as free agents undergo anthropometry for body measurements. Hopefuls also went through strength, jump, speed, agility, anaerobic and endurance tests.

Solina admitted that it’s going to be a challenge to get noticed by the 12 clubs in the scheduled 8 July Draft at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

“I did get a bit discouraged maybe because of my height,” the diminutive playmaker said.

“But because of the support from the people who believe in me, I’m motivated to chase my dream. They boost my confidence and hopefully, I can inspire those kids playing volleyball, especially those from the province.”

Although Solina doesn’t come from the country’s biggest collegiate leagues, she has a deep background and experience in volleyball.

“From elementary until Grade 9, I played for a school in QC. Then I transferred to Caloocan and something unexpected happened to our family so I had to move to Marinduque for two years. During senior high, I played varsity volleyball in Makati,” she recalled.

Solina was supposed to try out for NCAA and UAAP schools but the Covid-19 pandemic spoiled her plans.

She spent her four years in college self-training as there was no volleyball program in her school.

“We have no women’s volleyball there. To be honest, I just did self-training, for four years. I just used my experience in junior high and senior high to keep my conditioning even if I’m not participating in competitions,” said Solina, who idolizes Alas Pilipinas setter Jia Morado-De Guzman and decorated winger Alyssa Valdez.

Despite the disadvantage against a more experienced field in the Draft, Solina packed her bag and with solicited pocket money traveled to Manila to try her luck. She is currently staying in a friend’s house in Sta. Mesa.

“I grabbed the opportunity to join the draft although I have little experience compared to other aspirants. So, I’m just clinging on to my faith and desire so I will not regret not trying my luck,” she said, hoping to land a job that will definitely make the small island of Marinduque very proud.