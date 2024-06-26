Marcos asks LGUs: Help us end hunger by 2027

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged local government units (LGUs) on Wednesday to help the national government eradicate hunger by 2027.

In his speech at the Walang Gutom Awards in Malacañang, Marcos said LGUs play a critical role in the fight against hunger, especially in ensuring that government programs reach the grassroots.

The Chief Executive, citing data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), said that involuntary hunger still affects about three million households.

In October last year, Marcos issued Executive Order 44 which established the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program as a national government flagship project to combat child stunting and hunger.

“As agents of the government on the ground, our LGUs not only have better knowledge and good insights into the incidence of hunger in their localities but also provide, maybe, perhaps better programs, better strategies, or approaches to address hunger specific to the areas where their constituents are,” he said.

“We need more LGUs like you to achieve our mission of walang gutom (no hunger) by 2027, and I pray that this year’s awards will spur and inspire other LGUs to replicate your successes across the country,” the President added.

Private pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) said last May that the percentage of Filipino families who went through involuntary hunger — that is, went without food — rose to 14.2 percent.

SWS said this percentage of Filipino households experienced involuntary hunger, which was higher than the 12.6 percent recorded in December 2023 and the highest since May 2021 when it was at 16.8 percent.

Marcos said the national government would be taking notes on the actions needed to combat hunger nationwide.

“If we are truly to succeed in this endeavor, we must put in a whole-of-nation approach to create a lasting solution to this great challenge,” he said.

“I call upon our government and our partners from the private sector, from the nonprofit organizations, our friends from the international community, and citizens to work together as a united front and Walang Gutom advocates,” he added.

The Walang Gutom Awards, a joint effort of the DSWD and the Galing Pook Foundation, recognizes best practices in tackling issues related to food security and nutrition in communities.

Among the awardees were the localities of Asuncion, Davao del Norte; Palompon, Leyte; Bacnotan, La Union; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Bago City, Negros Occidental; Cadiz City, Negros Occidental; Mati City, Davao Oriental; and the province of Biliran.

The DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program awards P2 million to each winning LGU. The seven LGU finalists get P1 million.