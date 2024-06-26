Chiz on Duter3’s possible Senate bid: ‘Karapatan nila tumakbo’

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Wednesday said the public can always choose who will lead them.

Escudero's remarks came after Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and siblings Sebastian and Paolo are joining the Senate race in the midterm elections next year.

“Karapatan nila tumakbo sa anumang posisyon sa darating na halalan at karapatan ng ating mga kababayan na pumili at piliin ang nais nilang manilbihan sa anumang pwesto sa pamahalaan (It’s their right to fun for any position in the coming elections and it is the people’s right to choose who they want to serve in any government position,” the Senate President said.

Escudero believes that there’s a lot more will happen as the last day of filing for election 2025 is not yet approaching.

“Bagamat hudyat ito na simula na ang pulitika at pamumulitika sa ating bansa kaugnay ng nalalapit na halalan sa 2025, para sa akin matagal pa ang last day of filing at madami pang pwede mangyari tulad ng nakita natin sa mga nagdaang panahon (Although this signals that the politics and politicking in our country has begun in relation to the upcoming elections in 2025, for me the last day of filing is still a long time away and a lot more can happen as we have seen in the past),” he said.