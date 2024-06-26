Chambers enjoys first day of ‘work’

Sean Chambers had a lot of fun coaching Gilas Pilipinas to a 74-64 win over the Taiwan Mustangs in a friendly match ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Riga, Latvia.

Chambers said he was happy to help Gilas coach Tim Cone and mentor the Gilas stars, who are looking to qualify to the Summer Olympics after more than 50 decades of absence.

He thanked Cone and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for the opportunity to be part of the coaching staff together with Jong Uichico and Richard del Rosario, who also acts as team manager.

Chambers and Gilas are now in Europe to face the national teams of Turkey and Poland in a pair of friendly matches. They are playing the Turkish at press time before tackling the Polish on Sunday.

“First game as an assistant coach for Gilas men’s national team,” said Chambers, who waxed nostalgic in his return to Philsports Arena.

“Philsports Arena (Ultra). I won my first of seven PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) championships here in this building and my jersey No. 20 retired here as well. Memories.”

Cone said Chambers is a big boost to the coaching staff.

Aside from being short-handed after Josh Reyes left to coach Gilas U18 squad and LA Tenorio attending to other duties, Chambers knows his system — the Triangle Offense — like the back of his hand. He is also a great glue guy who encourages and motivates the players to squeeze out their best performance against their OQT opponents.

“Sean steps in. He played for me for 13 years. He knows me personally as well as anybody I’ve ever met,” Cone said of the 59-year-old Chambers, who will make his coaching debut for Far Eastern University in the upcoming season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“He knows our system. He knows the triangle. He’s just the perfect guy. He’s like one of the most wonderful people to have around you. So, he’s a perfect fit.”