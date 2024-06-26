Bong Go inspires graduates at DMMMSU-MLUC in La Union

"Unahin mo ang pagseserbisyo sa kapwa at hinding hindi ka magkakamali!”

These were the words that echoed through the halls of Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union Campus (DMMMSU-MLUC) in San Fernando City, La Union on the morning of Tuesday, 25 June.

The resounding advice came from a legislator all too familiar with the challenges of guiding the youth towards a better future. The Guest of Honor and speaker, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, is no stranger to the struggles of guiding the younger generation nor to the pride that every parent in attendance felt.

"Alam kong mahirap ang buhay estudyante. Pinagdaanan din namin ‘yan. Pero alam n’yo, magulang din ako. Kaya alam ko rin kung gaano ang sakripisyo na pinagdadaanan ng mga magulang ninyo. Gutom, utang — lahat ‘yan, tini-tiyaga ng magulang ninyo para lamang matiyak na meron kayong pang-matrikula at pang-baon sa araw-araw," Go empathized.

In light of these sacrifices, Go made a heartfelt request to the graduates, "Kaya ito naman sana ang hiling ko sa inyong mga mag-aaral: mamaya bago umuwi, kung pwede, yakapin o halikan ninyo ang mga magulang n’yo."

Speaking to a crowd of over 700 attendees, including graduates, university officials, and guests, Go emphasized the importance of service and gratitude -- the greatest nugget of wisdom he learned from his mentor former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Basta gawin mo lang ang tama. Do what is right. Lagi mong isaalang-alang ang kapwa mo, lalo na ang mga mahihirap na nangangailangan ng pagmamalasakit. Huwag ninyo ako pasalamatan… Ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo. Dahil binigyan ninyo po ako ng pagkakataong maka-serbisyo sa inyo. Ginagawa ko lamang po ang trabaho na mandato ninyo sa akin,” he stated.

He used this guiding principle to motivate the graduates, suggesting that one of them might one day become a senator or even to a higher office. Go reminded the graduates that life's bigger challenges are coming but these should never dampen the spirit to pursue their dreams.

Through Go's initiatives, significant developments relevant to the university came to fruition. He co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11978, which established the South La Union Campus-College of Medicine at DMMMSU. Moreover, Go was also instrumental in securing PhP281 million in the 2022 General Appropriations Act for this new college, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing healthcare education and accessibility in La Union.

Highlighting his other educational initiatives, Go then discussed several significant pieces of legislation aimed at supporting students and academic institutions.

He noted that during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, RA 10931, known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, was legislated. This law has significantly helped impoverished students by providing free education at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical vocational institutions.

Building on the achievements of RA 10931, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which aims to broaden the scope and coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy.

The senator also addressed the financial challenges students face, citing his co-authorship of RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees.

Moreover, he is advocating for a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters through his filed SBN 1864, emphasizing his proactive stance on student welfare.

Go is also promoting the mental health of students and educators with Senate Bill Nos. 379 and 1786, which he also pushed for. The bills aim to nurture an educational environment that supports both learning and personal growth.

During the ceremony, Go, accompanied by his Malasakit Team, also personally handed out tokens of appreciation to students, faculty, and staff, celebrating their collective efforts and achievements.

As the ceremony concluded, Go's message of hope, resilience, and community service resonated with the new graduates. Go emphasized the fundamental role of education in societal change.

"I firmly believe that access to quality education is a fundamental driver of change. It removes barriers and evens the playing field, which is why I am dedicated to ensuring our educational system is accessible, affordable, and equitable for all," he declared.

"Bilang inyong Senador, gagawin ko po ang lahat ng aking makakaya para tumulong sa ating mga mag-aaral, mga guro, at lalo na ang mga kababayan natin na walang matakbuhan kundi ang gobyerno," he affirmed.

Highlighting the theme of 'malasakit,' or deep-seated care and concern, Go urged everyone to embrace this value: "Palagi ko nga pong sinasabi, There is a time for everything. At naniniwala po ako na ngayon ang panahon para mag-malasakit tayo sa isa’t isa."

Finally, he reminded the graduates of the fleeting nature of life and the enduring impact of altruistic actions.

"Huwag nating kalimutan na minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano ang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon, dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he advised.

"Sana'y patuloy kayong maging inspirasyon sa inyong mga pamilya, sa inyong komunidad, at sa ating bayan. Tandaan ninyo, ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Maraming salamat, congratulations, at mabuhay tayong lahat!" concluded the senator.

On the same day, Go made a visit to the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in San Fernando City. He also led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Super Health Center in the city. Additionally, he extended aid to indigent residents in the town of San Juan.