BoI okays P125-M steel frame factory

Accutech Steel and Service Center Inc.’s P125-million project to manufacture steel frame modules for structural building systems recently obtained prime state incentives.

Soon to operate in Taguig City, this is the first project approved under Tier III of the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP) since it falls under “Highly Technical Manufacturing and Production of Innovative Products.”

The project introduces a new production line dedicated to designing and manufacturing Steel Frame Modules or Panels from slit rolls of galvanized Cold Form Steel (CFS), commonly referred to as Light Gauge Steel (LGS). Accutech’s project stands out as highly technical, utilizing computer-aided and controlled processes for project management, structural design, and engineering, according to the Board of Investments (BoI).

The steel frame modules are intended for Structural Building System applications, including for houses, mid-rise buildings, factory warehouses, and a variety of other residential, commercial, industrial, utility, artistic, and architectural structures.

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo, BOI’s managing head, highlighted the project’s innovation, noting that the use of CFS/LGS framing for structural building systems is a relatively new technology for the Philippine construction industry.

Advanced countries like the US, Australia, and New Zealand have adopted CFS/LGS frames for structural building construction due to their economical, eco-friendly, and rapid construction benefits.