No military-to-military discussion between Phl and China — Defense chief

There’s no military-to-military discussion being held between the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines with their counterparts in China regarding the management of the situation in the West Philippine Sea, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Tuesday.

“I have not seen any. None, ma’am, during my time,” Teodoro told Senator Imee Marcos during a Senate hearing on the intense confrontation between China and the Philippines at the Ayungin Shoal on 17 June.

Marcos further asked, “Is there a decision to do so at any point in time?”

Teodoro replied, “No, ma'am, until some fundamental processes have been settled where no recriminations.”

Marcos also asked Teodoro "if it would be much more prudent to simply talk" with their Chinese counterparts, “even on an informal basis?”

“No, ma'am, because they have a tendency of using the talks against us. They have not proven a level of good faith that would warrant our sensitive department to talk to them,” Teodoro said.

Marcos furthered her curiosity. “When was the last time, to your knowledge, if it wasn't under your watch when was the last time there was a military-to-military discussion? We're all fully aware, of course, that after 15 years, the United States is now talking to China on a military-to-military basis.”

“I was just curious if the Philippines has followed that example,” she asked.

Teodoro lamented the Philippines did not enter into a similar engagement with China.

“No, ma'am, because they have not displayed a level of trust and confidence that would make my self confident enough to engage them on a fair and level playing field basis,” he explained.

Marcos directed the same question to the Philippine Coast Guard.

“So we've understood the Department of Foreign Affairs speaking, but on a sub-ministerial level, on a lower level. What about the PCG to the CCG? Are you talking?,” she said, pertaining to the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) for the South China Sea.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said their engagements with their Chinese counterparts were now only limited to tactical communications such as ship-to-ship talks and radio challenges within the vicinity of WPS.

Gavan said the last time they had bilateral talks with their Chinese counterparts was during the conduct of the Joint Coast Guard Committee “was still existing” in 2021.

The Committee was started in 2016 with only a “five-year life span,” he said.

"It was not renewed, and I think the pandemic has also affected it," he added.