Modernized National Food Hub in Clark

CLARK Freeport — The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) is eyeing a modernized National Food Hub as it enters into a partnership with global food tech companies Food Starter Philippines.

According to CIAC president Arrey Perez, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by CIAC and the subsidiary of the Singapore-based Food Starter Pte. Ltd., and World Food Chain Pte. Ltd. for the development of a food hub ecosystem aggregator.

“This most recent MoU advances our efforts to start developing a food hub ecosystem aggregator which will ensure sustainable food security solutions,” he said, adding that Food Starter and World Food Chain are global sourcing and technology resource firms in the field of food procurement and operations dealing with global agricultural financing and investments.

Perez signed the MoU, along with Jeremy Nathaniel Gokongwei, chairperson and chief executive officer of the Food Security Pte. Ltd. and World Food Chain Pte. Ltd. group; Chief of Party Dr. Juanito Abaquin; Abdolrazagh Mohammadi, CEO of the Emirates International Holdings Group; and World Food Chain representatives Adam Cheng Tien Fook and Mark Joseph Perez.

“The partnership is the right move at the right time, as it guarantees a modernization of the national food hub, and that we’ll be able to address key challenges in its operation, maintenance and sustainability,” Perez added.

Perez said the P8.5-billion 62-hectare Clark National Food Hub project is set on replicating state-of-the-art agro-logistics system of food hubs in advanced Asian countries, raise the standards of food safety and provide better opportunities for the local farmers, fisherfolk and growers.