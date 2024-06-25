MERALCO READY FOR RAINY SEASON

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has ramped up its upgrading and maintenance activities to strengthen and improve the resiliency of its electrical facilities against possible storms that could hit the country as the rainy season begins.

Meralco crews recently conducted load-splitting operations and inspected its facilities in Hidalgo Street, Pasay City to enhance the service quality and reliability in the area. In the same operation, Meralco also replaced dilapidated wires that caused wire sparking. Low hanging cables were also corrected to prevent illegal connections and to ensure public safety.

“With the start of the rainy season, Meralco crews remain hard at work 24/7 to further strengthen our distribution system’s resiliency against possible severe weather disturbances and to actively contribute to the promotion of public safety,” Meralco First Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet said.

Beyond conducting routine maintenance works, Meralco actively invests in the upgrading of its distribution facilities to continuously improve the reliability and quality of the electricity service it delivers to its 7.8 million customers.