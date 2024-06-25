House panel summons Duterte, Bato to face kin of 'tokhang' victims

The House committee on human rights has summoned ex-president Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa to attend its probe on Wednesday into the alleged crimes against humanity during the previous administration's highly controversial war on drugs.

The invitation follows the motion of Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas so that Duterte and De la Rosa could directly answer the grievances of the kins of those who perished in the bloody drug war.

Dela Rosa was the chief of police during Duterte's bloody war on drugs, in which about 7,000 people were killed, based on the government's data.

Local and international human rights organizations, however, estimated that the death toll exceeded 30,000, affecting predominantly low-income families and communities.

The panel has refrained from inviting Duterte and De la Rosa into allegations of the extrajudicial killings out of parliamentary courtesy. Wednesday's hearing would be its fourth inquiry into the matter.

However, panel chairperson, Manila Rep. Buenvenido Abante, posits that it's now high time for Duterte to "realize what he has done in the past six years."

"As much as I want to give the due courtesy to the former President and Senator De la Rosa, because of the gravity of the statements made here... they should face these people and hear their complaints," Abante said.

The ongoing investigation of the International Criminal Court explicitly named Duterte and De la Rosa as subjects of investigation.

National Union of People's Lawyers-National Capital Region Secretary General Kristina Conti and Rubilyn Litao from Rise Up for Life and for Rights vehemently asserted that Duterte and De la Rosa are legally culpable for the mass killings.

“Naniniwala kami na dahil sa polisiya ng war on drugs o tokhang ng dating Pangulong Duterte kaya po naganap itong maraming pagpaslang,” Litao said.

"We believe that because of former President Duterte's policy of war on drugs or tokhang, these murders have occurred," Litao said.

Conti and Litao have been assisting hundreds of families of EJK victims, some of whom were present during the hearing to share their harrowing experiences.

The panel has committed to safeguarding the witnesses' rights and safety in future deliberations.