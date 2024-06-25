Cordillera distributes land to ARBs

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Cordillera has distributed a total of 104,230 hectares of land out of the 105,000 hectares target of the agency benefiting about 58,581.

DAR Cordillera Regional Director Samuel Solomero said that the acquisition and distribution of land is almost done. He added that the remaining 800 hectares will continue to be distributed this year and the succeeding years.

According to Solomero, the 105,000 hectares is a global target for the Cordillera but their office is still pursuing the implementation of Executive Order 75 directing the DAR to distribute idle public alienable and disposable lands.

An example of which are lots 1, 2 and 3 of the Benguet State University located in La Trinidad, Benguet involving about 257 hectares specifically at Wangal and Puguis barangays.

Leilani Cortez, Benguet Provincial Agrarian Reform officer, said the 82 hectares of BSU land distributed last 18 June benefited 131 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs).

According to DAR Cordillera Chief Agrarian Reform Officer Jane Toribio, they are targeting to distribute 224 hectares for 2024 — 159 hectares completed documentation, 46 hectares for survey by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the remaining for valuation by the Land Bank of the Philippines.

“It is work in progress but we hope to finish the processing and be able to distribute the target 224 hectares until the end of this year,” she said.