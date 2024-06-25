Chiu adds defensive muscles to Strong Group

Geo Chiu is set to complete the Strong Group-Philippines roster that will compete in the 43rd William Jones Cup.

Chiu will reunite with his former higher classmen from Ateneo de Manila University, Strong Group president Jacob Lao, Angelo Kouame, and Dave Ildefonso for the meet scheduled from 13 to 21 July in Taipei, Taiwan.

For Lao, having his former Blue Eagles teammates is an excellent way to reconnect before they go their separate ways again.

“I’m glad that Geo will join us in the Jones Cup,” said Lao, who is also the team manager of PBA team Converge.

“Me, Geo, Ange, and Dave were super close at Ateneo. SJ (Belangel) was supposed to be with us but he had to report early to Daegu KOGAS. This will be a chance for us not just to reunite but also to make our country proud.”

Chiu is currently playing for the Asian Tournament team Taiwan Mustangs, Kouame is playing for French club UB Chartres Métropole, while Ildefonso spent the last year with KBL team Suwon KT.

“Of course, I’m extremely happy. I treat them as my kuyas, and I’m glad to have the chance to be teammates with them again,” Chiu said.

‘I’m glad that Geo will join us in the Jones Cup.’

“Ever since Ateneo, they’ve been mentoring me on and off the court. Now that they have experience playing professionally, I’m sure I will learn a lot from them. Just being able to share the court with them already makes me very happy. That’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around often, so I’ll make sure to make the most of it.”

Chiu will join a frontline that also includes Chris McCullough, Caelan Tiongson, Tajuan Agee and Allen Liwag.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity that the SGA Management, including Coach Charles (Tiu), gave me by wanting me to be part of their team. I’ll learn a lot before the next chapter of my career,” the 6-foot-9 big man said.

Strong Group, which will aim to give the Philippines its seventh Jones Cup title, also includes Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading, RJ Abarrientos, DJ Fenner, Jonathan Manalili and Tony Ynot.