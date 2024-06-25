BFAR3 conducts project scoping in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR3) conducted a two-day project scoping activity in Central Luzon as part of the Fisheries Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) Project.

According to BFAR3, the activity was conducted in the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan that will evaluate and plan targeted interventions aimed at enhancing the local fisheries sector.

Fisheries Management Area 6 FishCoRe alternate focal Neil Kenneth Catibog led the scoping activity along with MARLIN component lead Ralphrandt Atabay for the Bataan Team (Team 2).

FISHCRRM Component Lead Arlyn Mendoza headed the Bulacan Team (Team 1), together with World Bank representatives, Environmental Safeguards focal Jun Coloma, Social Safeguards focal Lanie Lamyong, the Provincial Fisheries officers Pampanga’s Nico Wamil and Bataan’s Harlyn Purzuelo.

Key personnel from the FMA 6 Coordinating Unit, Regional Project Implementation Unit, National Project Management Office, Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, Provincial Local Government Units, and respective LGUs provided support to the two teams.

During the first day, Team 1 focused on Hagonoy, Bulacan as they conducted a thorough assessment of the proposed site for a post-harvest facility and an ice plant/cold storage unit. These infrastructure projects are critical for minimizing post-harvest losses and ensuring the preservation of fish products, thus improving their market value and shelf life.

Additionally, the team evaluated the potential for introducing an oyster culture project. This new initiative is expected to diversify local aquaculture practices and provide additional income sources for fisherfolk.