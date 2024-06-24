Toy collectors assemble at SM City Bacoor's Toy Fezt 2.0

The Artists Behind the Statues

Famous for his life-sized Japanese anime classics, Jerry Santos of Jerry’s Life Size Toys and Collectibles wowed shoppers as he brought back nostalgic 90’s moments with his magnificent creations. His passion for crafting intricately made statues sprung from his love for classic anime shows since he was a child. His works are highly valued, especially by toy collectors aiming to get classic life-size memorabilia, and they were the center of attention at big toy conferences and events.

Surreal and very detailed, Andrew Zamora’s collection impressed guests as they looked at his life-sized creations made from fiberglass. His company, Drew’s Life Size Statue, is known for intricately designed art pieces, displays, and exclusive collections, not just in the country. His creations have reached Texas and Chicago, USA, Australia, and Colombia, but he’s glad to have his statues displayed at the Toy Fest as this was his first time exhibiting his huge action figures in one large venue.