Tolentino: It’s all systems go for Metz training camp

Work began in earnest at the Team Philippines training camp in Metz on Sunday with Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and chef de mission Jonvic Remulla leading the rounds at the all-in facility where the Olympics-bound Filipino athletes will get in harness for a month.

“It’s all systems go here at La Moselle,” said Tolentino, adding “and the morale of the team is very high.”

This marks the first time that the POC is conducting a training camp for Olympic athletes a month before competition — the Paris Olympics — start on 26 July.

“The first batch of athletes that flew in with us here last Saturday morning is amazed with the facility and are eager to wind up their training for their respective events for the Olympics,” added Tolentino, who met up with Team Philippines with Remulla in Metz also on Sunday.

“The athletes are excited and enthusiastic about this training camp, the main objective of which is to make sure our athletes are in top shape for the competitions,” Remulla said.

The first batch of the 15 Filipina athletes who are so far qualified for the Olympics included weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, boxers Aira Villegas, Hergie Bacyadan, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, rower Joanie Delgaco and weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza.

They are also accompanied by POC secretary-general Wharton Chan, the athletes coached and trainers and a lean POC staff who set the facility ahead of the team’s arrival and will be in France for the entire duration of the Games that end 11 August.

Expected to arrive in Metz from different origins in the next few days are boxer Eumir Felix Marcial, fencer Samantha Catantan and gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar.

Team Philippines to Paris, according to Tolentino, would breach the 20-athlete mark with more qualifiers from athletics, judo and swimming set to be announced in the coming days.

“The Paris campaign is now in full throttle,” said Tolentino, who, during his first watch at the POC in Tokyo 2020, emerged the country’s first Olympics gold medalist, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, and the best finish ever by the country in the Games with Paalam and Petecio’s silvers and Marcial’s bronze medal.