SoCot town execs face raps

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Charges are being lodged against T’boli, South Cotabato (SoCot) town Mayor Keo Dayle Tuan and several municipal officials for alleged dishonesty and abuse authority for allegedly favoring the Tuan’s family Crown Jewel Hotel.

In a complaint hurled by Evelyn Montil Gregorio to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of the Province of South Cotabato, Gregorio alleged that Tuan along with Municipal vice mayor Ronnie dela Peña, Sangguniang Bayan members Kirk Tuan, Mansueto dela Peña, Pacifico Cordada Jr., Falin Kuta, Valerio Fado, Gading Kamblan, Romeo Sugan and Samuel Haus had abused their authority in granting tax incentives.

‘I strongly believe that Crown Jewel Hotel did not fully comply with all the stringent requirements.’

Gregorio added that the family-owned Crown Jewel Hotel was issued by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office a Notice of Tax Delinquency amounting to P3.3 million for their real property tax. Tuan is the current head of the T’boli Investments and Promotions Board and manifested that the said Board did not follow the stringent procedure in giving tax amnesty to the Crown Jewel Hotel.

“I strongly believe that Crown Jewel Hotel did not fully comply with all the stringent requirements to be submitted to the Board to be granted tax incentives and the Tboli Investments Promotion Board did not follow the proper procedure in the grant of tax incentive to said hotel as clearly and strictly stipulated in the ordinance,” the complaint affidavit addressed to South Cotabato Vice Governor Arthur Pingoy read.

As of press time, Tuan and other officials of the town of T’boli is yet to make a comment on the charges hurled against them.