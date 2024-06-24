Pride Run 2024 draws success

Over 5,000 runners showed their love and joined RUNRIO Pride Run 2024, co-presented by SM Supermalls and ArenaPlus, on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds.

Proudly brandishing their colors, the runners dressed up in costumes to add to the festive celebration for the continuing fight for equality and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We encourage everybody to get into sports so it is just right to have a race for all in our society,” RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio de la Cruz said.

Juan Carlo Igos topped the 10K category, finishing the course in 38 minutes and 11 seconds, while a distant second was Ceasar Mabaquiao (41:21) and at third was Joseph Fontamillas (41:51).

Cavin Vedal ruled the 5K with his time of 16 minutes and 47 seconds, followed by Christopher Iblan (16:54) and Rowin Ongcal (19:50), while Mark Angelo Biagtan was the fastest in 3K with 11 minutes and six seconds, pursued by Enrich Queyangco (12:23) and Joeross Simangan (12:41).

BingoPlus Foundation also donated P500,000 to LoveYourselfPH in raising awareness about HIV prevention as part of its advocacy in making healthcare more accessible to various communities.

“It’s a vibrant celebration and a reminder to celebrate love but also practice self-love,” BingoPlus Foundation executive director Angela

Camins-Wieneke said.