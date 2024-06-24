PNVF kicks off world tilt prep

Preparations for the country’s first-ever hosting of FIVB Men’s World Championship next year are underway as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) aims to make the event memorable.

Taking the queue from the successful staging of the 3rd Week of the Men’s Volley Nations League that drew huge attendance despite the Philippines not having an entry, the PNVF leadership expects the World Championship to be bigger and grander when the curtain rises on 12 September 2025.

In fact, initial planning and discussions from logistics to activities that will drum up interest in the prestigious volleyball tournament are already ongoing between the PNVF and the sports’ world governing body.

The Philippines’ hosting will see the field expand to 32 teams including the debuting Alas Pilipinas from the usual 24. This will also mark the start of the tournament’s transition from being held every four years to biannually.

“Of course, there’s still a lot of improvement that we have to do,” the federation leadership said, looking at the country’s third straight VNL hosting as standard for next year’s major event.

The PNVF taps the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum as venues similar to the Philippines’ highly successful and record-breaking hosting of the FIBA World Cup.

“As you know this is the first time that the world championship will have 32 teams. So, we have to divide 16 teams here (at the Mall of Asia Arena) and 16 in Araneta (Coliseum). But there are still a lot of logistical discussions with FIVB about accommodation, transportation and the likes.”

Formal discussions with the FIVB, according to the PNVF, will begin after the VNL finals in Poland if not after the Paris Olympics.

But local activities and programs are already set, kicking off with the one-year countdown event happening on 12 September.

The drawing of lots where an estimated 300 representatives from the FIVB and participating teams will gather in Manila is also scheduled on the same day.

Alas Pilipinas, under new tactician in two-time Olympic coach Italian Angiolino Frigoni, has also begun its buildup for its homestand.

Aside from Frigoni, who replaced Sergio Veloso, the PNVF is also scouring for Filipino-foreign players to beef up the squad. A tryout in Los Angeles, United States is slated next week.

Three Japanese club teams are also expected to fly to Manila for friendlies against Alas Pilipinas.