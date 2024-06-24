Phl gov’t denies downplaying recent Ayungin incident

The Philippine government on Monday denied downplaying the most recent confrontation between the Filipino soldiers and the China Coast Guard at the Ayungin Shoal, which resulted in a serious injury of a navy crew member on 17 June.

“We see the latest incident in Ayungin not as a misunderstanding or an accident. It is a deliberate act of the Chinese officialdom to prevent us from completing our mission,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. emphasized when he read the joint statement of the Department of National Defense, Department of Foreign Affairs, and the National Security Council during a press conference at Malacañang.

“We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force,” he added.

Teodoro reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment and resolve to support the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in defending the country’s territory.

“As he mentioned in his speech yesterday: 'History itself can tell that we have never, never in the Philippines yielded to any foreign power.' We owe to our forefathers the duty to keep the freedoms that they fought, bled, and died for, and that they presently enjoy. Kailanman ay hindi tayo magpapasupil at magpapa-api kahit na kanino man,” Teodoro noted.

The defense chief also “categorically” stressed that the government’s policy on resolving disputes on the West Philippine Sea “has not changed.”

“As declared by the President in numerous instances, we will not give up an inch, not even a millimeter of our territory to any foreign power,” he said.

In the joint statement, Teodoro said the Philippines will continue to defend its territory and “exercise sovereign rights thereon as we see fit.”

“We reiterate that we seek neither permission nor consent from anyone in performing our sworn duties in the West Philippine Sea. In this regard we will continue our rotation and resupply missions on a regular basis, the welfare of our troops in the BRP Sierra Madre being a matter of utmost importance,” he added.

The defense chief also clarified the government’s earlier pronouncement that it would publicize the schedules of the military’s rotational and resupply (RORE) missions for the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal.

"The President has reiterated that we will not publish schedules of any RORE," he said.

Meanwhile, Teodoro said the AFP’s morale remains high.

“After our visit to our troops in Palawan yesterday, where the President personally talked to the troops involved in the RORE we have now come to a conclusion that it was not a misunderstanding or an accident,” he said.

Teodoro said the Philippines will continue to find peaceful solutions to address the issues in WPS.

“As pointed out by the President, “we are not in the business to instigate wars. The Philippines is a responsible state. We will continue to exercise our freedoms and rights in support of our national interest, in accordance with international law,” he said.

“The President was inspired by the bravery and commitment of our soldiers in Wescom and they can be assured of the entire support of armed forces and this administration in carrying out their duties to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty and sovereign rights,” he added.