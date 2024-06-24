NLEX, PNP, JJWC conduct barangay training

CLARK FREEPORT — The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation, Philippine National Police and the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) conducted a training that will enhance the capabilities of barangay officials in maintaining peace and order in their jurisdiction.

According to NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista, the Barangay Security Watch is NLEX’s latest initiative under the Mission Road Safety program.

“This aims to address juvenile delinquency and maintain peace and order in areas traversed by our expressway. Through this program, we also aim to reduce expressway and other community-related concerns that affect the safety of both our motorists and the residents in our host communities,” he added.

Around 40 participants from local government units and barangay leaders from Mabalacat, Floridablanca, Dinalupihan and Hermosa composed of barangay leaders and officials took part in the skills enhancement workshop for the barangay police and production of campaign materials for road safety inside their barangays.

“We appreciate NLEX’s commitment to help their host communities maintain peace and order. Most of all, they are serious in addressing juvenile delinquency, something that is evident in their various programs. They have shown concern for people, especially the youth, by implementing programs aimed at improving their well-being,” said JJWC officer-in-charge for Policy Research and Development Division Esmeralda H. Distor.

Eighty barangay police also underwent training on the legal implications related to stoning and other torts, self-defense, arresting and handcuffing techniques, citizen’s arrest and warrantless arrest, handling of children at risk (CAR) and children in conflict with the law (CICL), barangay intelligence network, and proper filing of blotter.

PRO3 Chief of Regional Community Affairs and Development Division Police Col. Marites Salvadora commended the participants for their eagerness to learn and enhance security in their respective communities. “It’s a good thing that we have free training for our community leaders and policy enforcers. Through this effort by NLEX and the dedication of the participants, we are positive that we will avoid security and community-related concerns soon,” she said.

Road Traffic Safety Hub and Park in Mabalacat, Pampanga and the newly released “Ang Bida ng Kalsada” picture book further strengthen the company’s road safety advocacy campaign.