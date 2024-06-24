Muntinlupa City tops 2022 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance in Metro Manila

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has announced the recipients of the 2022 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG) in Metro Manila, with Muntinlupa City earning the highest rating of 97 percent.

The Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA) is an annual evaluation that assesses the performance of each city and municipality’s Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC). The audit measures how well these councils uphold children’s rights and welfare through their policies, programs, projects, and activities. Local government units that excel in implementing youth-focused programs and pass the CFLGA are awarded the SCFLG.

Muntinlupa City has consistently performed well in the CFLGA since 2015. This year’s top ranking highlights the city’s ongoing dedication to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon expressed his gratitude to city government employees and residents for this accomplishment. “Muntinlupa has consistently received high ratings from the CFLGA since 2015, demonstrating our expertise in Child-Friendly Local Governance. To all the city government employees who contributed to achieving this award, congratulations and thank you. To our fellow Muntinlupeños, your support is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Following Muntinlupa in the rating are Quezon City, 96 percent; Mandaluyong, 96 percent; Taguig, 86.89 percent; San Juan, 86.81 percent; Pasay, 85.38 percent; and Caloocan, 84.03 percent.