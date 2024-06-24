Muntinlupa bags 2022 child-friendly seal

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) awarded Muntinlupa City the top spot among Metro Manila local governments for its programs and initiatives focused on the youth.

In a statement, the DILG said that the local government of Muntinlupa received the highest rating of 97 percent in the 2022 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG) assessment.

The SCFLG is based on the annual Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA), which evaluates the performance of city and municipal Local Councils for the Protection of Children (LCPCs).

DILG explained that the audit measures how these councils uphold children’s rights and well-being through policies, programs, projects and activities.

Meantime, Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon commended the city government’s consistent performance in the CFLGA since 2015.

“This award is a testament to Muntinlupa’s expertise in Child-Friendly Local Governance,” Biazon said. “Congratulations and thank you to all city government employees who contributed to this achievement. We also extend our gratitude to our fellow Muntinlupeños for their support.”