(June 24 2024)………MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes, together with Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco and Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, conducted a stakeholders' meeting held at MMDA head office in Pasig City on Monday, June 24, 2024, regarding an incident where a barge entered the Malabon-Navotas floodgate during low tide, causing damage that could exacerbate flooding in Navotas and Malabon cities this rainy season………Photo/Analy Labor