Martinez gets 80-game ban

NEW YORK (AFP) — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s (MLB) doping policy on Sunday, two days after his Major League debut.

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic was called up last week, but tested positive for clomiphene, a fertility drug on MLB’s banned performance-enhancing drugs list.

Martinez said in a statement he was prescribed Rejun 50, which contains clomiphene, by a fertility clinic in his homeland after trying unsuccessfully since 2020 to start a family with his wife.

“In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake,” he said in a statement.

“With that said, I took full responsibility for my negligence and accepted my suspension.”

Martinez signed with the Blue Jays for $3.5 million in 2018 and established himself as one of the best power-hitting prospects in the minor leagues.

He’ll be eligible to return in September.

“We were both surprised and disappointed to learn of Orelvis Martinez’s suspension,” Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure Orelvis has learned from his mistake.”

“Orelvis has our support, and we know he will get through this.”

At 35-41, Toronto occupies last place in the American League East. The Blue Jays rank 27th in the majors in runs scored (291) and could consider dealing away top players as the 30 July trade deadline approaches.