Manila celebrates founding anniversary ‘Mardi Gras’ style

The local government of Manila commemorated its 453rd founding anniversary on Monday with a vibrant “Mardi Gras” style celebration held at the residential area of Dagonoy corner Onyx Street in San Andres Bukid.

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo led city officials, employees, and residents in the festivities for “Araw ng Maynila,” a declared holiday by the national government.

Lacuna expressed pride in Manila’s progress post-pandemic and lauded the city’s stakeholders for their contributions as she extended her gratitude to those involved in organizing the various activities leading up to and including the foundation day itself.

A highlight of the celebration was a grand parade reminiscent of “Mardi Gras,” featuring colorful Filipiniana costumes and dance numbers representing the city’s six districts. Each district presented a unique dress motif and a combination of sounds, culminating in a danceable song titled “Sama Saya Maynila” and energetic performance even prompted Lacuna to join the dancers on stage.

All city government departments also participated in the parade, with employees and barangay workers showcasing their talents through well-rehearsed production numbers in support of Mayor Lacuna.

Cash prizes were awarded for the best performances — P200,000 for the best district presentation, another P200,000 for the best float and dance, and additional prizes for costumes within each cluster of city government offices.

All participating performers received a consolation prize of P50,000.

“Thank you very much to all of you, especially the employees and barangays who joined the joyful celebration of Manila’s birthday,” expressed Lacuna. “We were also blessed with good weather and there was no rain.”

The mayor also extended her gratitude to Manila residents for their trust, making her the city’s first female leader in a landslide victory as she emphasized the importance of unity in achieving the city government’s goal of a “Magnificent Manila in 2030.”

She recognized the value of taxpayers who pay their dues diligently, acknowledging that these funds enable the city government to finance social projects benefiting underprivileged residents.

Lacuna also assured them that she and her appointed officials are managing the city’s finances efficiently, ensuring that taxpayer money is spent wisely and directly benefits the people.

The day’s program began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajah Sulayman Plaza in Malate at 7:30 a.m., followed by a civic-military parade that commenced on Dagonoy Street in San Andres. Road closures were implemented from 12 a.m. to accommodate the parade, and Lacuna expressed her appreciation for the cooperation of motorists.