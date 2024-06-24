Gilas Women batter Maldives

Gilas Pilipinas Women kicked off its campaign in the FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup Division B with a 141-18 battering of Maldives at the Futian Sports Park in China Monday evening.

Jolzyne Myranda Impreso and Alicia Margarett Villanueva led Gilas with 18 points apiece as the Philippines led as much as 123 points.

Mariyam Malak Mohamed Sifan was the closest the Maldives came in scoring double digits as she finished with nine points in a losing effort.

The Philippines will be going up against Lebanon on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. the same venue.