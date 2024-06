Gilas Pilipinas defeated the Taiwan Mustangs, 74-64, in a tune-up game at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Monday evening.

This is Gilas' final match in the country as they prepare for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

Dwight Ramos led Gilas with 19 points, three rebounds and four steals while Justin Brownlee had a double-double game of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Oscar Lopez led the Mustangs with 12 points.