Deal seeks wider IPR umbrella

To allow residents in remote parts of the country to benefit from copyright protection, the Intellectual Property of the Philippines and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) have recently sealed a deal for an information drive.

Last 22 June, IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba and PIA director general Jose Torres Jr. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the PIA office in Quezon City aimed at creating a deeper understanding of IP and sparking interest at the grassroots level.

PIA’s Torres also welcomed the MoU with IPOPHL, vowing to ensure that the important message on IP, as a key element to the country’s culture and economy, reaches various parts of the country through its regional offices and provincial information centers.

The MoU mandates that IPOPHL will provide training workshops, and will educate and empower PIA staff and partners to adopt best practices that respect and safeguard the IP rights.

For its part, PIA will ensure IPOPHL leverages and maximizes its wide array of media channels and platforms, as well as take part in activities that engage with media and citizens across regions and provinces.

Work plan drafted

On the other hand, IPOPHL and PIA are currently drafting a work plan to lay down the specific activities and commitments that both parties will deliver to ensure the MoU achieves concrete outcomes in sparking and sustaining greater public interest in IP.

“IPOPHL is thankful for the support that PIA commits to provide under this partnership. With your agency’s role as the premiere public information arm of the government when it comes to reaching out to the grassroots, we are confident in making IP more felt in local communities,” Barba said.

PIA’s Torres also welcomed the MoU with IPOPHL, vowing to ensure that the important message on IP, as a key element to the country’s culture and economy, reaches various parts of the country through its regional offices and provincial information centers.

“Through effective dissemination of information, more people will understand and value intellectual property, which will help in the growth of our nation,” Torres said.