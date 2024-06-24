AboitizPower leads 17 Quezon CSR scheme

AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI) entered 17 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects for communities inside its host province of Quezon and host Municipality of Pagbilao, in cooperation with various project partners and beneficiaries.

The one-time ceremonial memorandum of agreement (MoA) signing took place at the National Brackish Water Fisheries Technology Center (BFAR-NBFTC) of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, located in Barangay Palsabangon, Pagbilao, Quezon.

“We are highly encouraged by these project partnerships for 2024. AboitizPower sees these programs, covering livelihood, education, health, and environmental protection, as integral to our operations in Pagbilao. These programs, which also respond to the most urgent needs identified by local stakeholders, are expected to have a significant impact on the community, supporting the aspirations of the people of Pagbilao,” Lou Deligencia, assistant vice president for corporate service for South Luzon and National Capital Region.

Pagbilao Mayor Angelica Portes Tatlonghari also had only good things to say about the valuable contributions of AboitizPower which has become a big part of their community.

“Thank you for your partnership in advocating for the needs of our fellow constituents. You have our solid collaboration as we see to the success of livelihood projects such as raising soft shell crabs, bangus, seaweed, and kasagan to generate extra income for our community, particularly the fishermen,” Tatlonghari said.

Full Aboitiz support

Other AboitizPower officials present during the event included AboitizPower Thermal chief operating officer for Luzon Lito Morta, and Pagbilao integration head Dondon Nanual, LGU representatives Ruben Uy Diokno, the local chief executive of Padre Burgos, as well as partner agencies led by Col. Armand Lacanilao Mc of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command, DepEd Quezon Chief Elizabeth De Villa, and Chief of BFAR-NBFTC Dr. Lydia Morales, were among the other notable attendees.

Lacanilao underscored the significance of TLI’s participation and said, “We are grateful to AboitizPower for once again tapping the Armed Forces of the Philippines as one of their partner agencies in these CSR programs. Through your help, we will develop, achieve and sustain world-class health services that will be a source of national pride.”