SCUTTLEBUTT

Let chips fall where they may
At the instance of a lady senator, a resolution was filed in the Senate to investigate a huge budget infusion into a momentous event in 2019.
The reso sought an investigation into the mischief to make accountable the perpetrators of what was suspected as the siphoning of public funds using the high-profile festival as a front.
The most notable part of the lavish gathering was an icon that cost the government P55 million to build.
“What cannot be countenanced is the scandalous probability that in the middle of all the disorganization and incompetence, certain high public officials still might have enriched themselves in the procurement of government contracts for the hosting of the games,” the resolution indicated.
Thus, the question among many is with the recent shakeup in the Senate that resulted in a lady senator securing a prime panel looking into government irregularities, is a probe now in the offing?
Budget watchdogs have criticized the apparent silence of the Senate on the huge budget outlay that was justified as funding a coming-out event for the Philippines in the region.
All’s not lost
The maritime tension is reaching a fever pitch, highlighted by the recent clash between Chinese Coast Guard and Philippine Navy troops.
Chinese and Philippine automotive groups have recently signed partnerships to foster collaboration between the Philippines and China in the electric vehicle industry, a sector that holds a lot of opportunities.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed to establish a strategic international partnership between local and Chinese EV groups.
Thus, local and Chinese groups are combining their resources and expertise for the innovation, technology transfer, and market development of EVs.
The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for knowledge sharing, investment opportunities, and the development of sustainable transportation solutions.
The MoU also seeks investments and market development by promoting joint ventures, investments and expansion initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of both countries’ EV industry.
China’s electric vehicle sales continue to boom, based on the International Energy Agency’s annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook shows that in the first quarter of 2024, China’s EV sales grew by about 25 percent compared with the same period last year.
Clear conflict of interest
Batangas is emerging as a new energy center as a result of the frenzy of liquefied natural gas developments, mainly terminals for imported fuel.
Six new terminals for importing chilled, LNG are also on the way in Batangas or have started operating.
The boom generates huge windfalls for local officials particularly Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, according to a report by news wire outfit Associated Press (AP).
Mandanas owned the largest share in a real estate firm that soared in value as energy companies moved in. A firm that he owns also launched its natural gas project
“It is needed very much for development,” Mandanas told the AP which inquired on the bonanza.
He reasoned that electricity produced by his company would attract other industries.
The Mandanas family controls AbaCore Capital Holdings Inc. which launched its gas power project in Batangas.
As a public official, the law does not allow Mandanas to own shares in companies that may benefit from decisions or policies of the province.
Mandanas led a takeover of AbaCore in the 1980s, building it into a dominant real estate firm from its beginning as a mining and gaming company.
When he succeeded in returning as governor of the province, Mandanas stepped down from the CEO position at AbaCore. His wife Regina Reyes took over the post.
Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Mandanas still owned almost 30 percent of it through a complex structure involving three layers of companies.
The AbaCore affiliate and three Chinese firms agreed to build a $3-billion LNG complex, including a power plant, in the fishing village of Simlong in Batangas.