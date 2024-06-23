SCUTTLEBUTT

Let chips fall where they may

At the instance of a lady senator, a resolution was filed in the Senate to investigate a huge budget infusion into a momentous event in 2019.

The reso sought an investigation into the mischief to make accountable the perpetrators of what was suspected as the siphoning of public funds using the high-profile festival as a front.

The most notable part of the lavish gathering was an icon that cost the government P55 million to build.

“What cannot be countenanced is the scandalous probability that in the middle of all the disorganization and incompetence, certain high public officials still might have enriched themselves in the procurement of government contracts for the hosting of the games,” the resolution indicated.

Thus, the question among many is with the recent shakeup in the Senate that resulted in a lady senator securing a prime panel looking into government irregularities, is a probe now in the offing?

Budget watchdogs have criticized the apparent silence of the Senate on the huge budget outlay that was justified as funding a coming-out event for the Philippines in the region.